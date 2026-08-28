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Nepal floods: 320 Indians remain uncontactable, says MEA

Fri, 28 August 2026
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As rescue and relief operations continue in flood-hit Nepal, 320 Indian nationals remain "uncontactable" while around 100 persons of Indian origin are also yet to be reached out to, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday, underlining that the figures remain fluid as authorities work to reconcile multiple lists of missing people.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a press briefing here, said the ministry was working continuously to establish contact with Indians affected by the flash flood and coordinate their evacuation.

Giving an update on the situation, Jaiswal said 21 Indian nationals who had arrived in Kathmandu from the flood-affected area had reached Delhi today, adding that India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava had met the group in Kathmandu and enquired about their well-being.

"First, good news: 21 Indian nationals who had yesterday arrived in Kathmandu from the area which was affected by the flood have landed in Delhi," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also reiterated that 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli One hydropower project had been rescued on Thursday, while 96 more Indian nationals who remained stranded on the Chinese side safely entered Nepal by land, with efforts now underway to evacuate them.

"In addition to these 21 and 63, we have learnt that 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land, and efforts are underway to have them evacuated," the MEA spokesperson said. -- ANI

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