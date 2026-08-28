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Nepal floods: 320 Indian tourists missing, says MEA

Fri, 28 August 2026
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16:43
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Around 100 people of Indian origin remain uncontactable while 320 Indian tourists are missing in flood-hit Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The MEA said 400 Indian nationals on the Chinese side of the border were safe, while 96 Indians who had been stranded there safely crossed into Nepal by land.

Meanwhile, 21 Indian nationals who had returned from Nepal reached Delhi from Kathmandu and were received at the airport by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Was moved to hear their experience first hand," Jaishankar said after meeting the returnees.

The devastating floods in Nepal have killed hundreds and triggered extensive rescue operations in the Himalayan nation.  -- PTI

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