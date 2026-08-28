Nepal floods: 2 NRI women from Chhattisgarh missing

20:39

Two Non-Resident Indian (NRI) women linked to Chhattisgarh have been reported missing following flash floods in Nepal, while two other women from the state who were earlier reported missing have established contact with their families, officials said on Friday.



The Chhattisgarh government has stepped up monitoring and relief efforts for residents of the state who are in Nepal amid the prevailing flood and landslide situation there, they said.



A sudden massive flood swept down the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and causing widespread damage



On the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the state government has been continuously gathering information about Chhattisgarh-linked people in Nepal and coordinating with the administration there and central agencies, an official said.



According to the information available so far, the whereabouts of nine people linked to Chhattisgarh have been ascertained. Two of them have established contact with their families, while five residents of Raipur have been confirmed safe and have started their return journey, he said.



Two NRIs, one each from Bilaspur and Surguja districts, however, have been reported missing, he said.



Priyanka Chaudhary, 39, who hails from Bilaspur and is a citizen of Finland, and Dr Meena Gupta, a native of Surguja and a British citizen, have been reported missing, he said. -- PTI