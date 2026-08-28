Nepal flood lessons: Uttarakhand ups monitoring of glacier lakes

10:56

-- ANI

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday said that Uttarakhand is highly vulnerable to natural disasters and the state government is working with utmost seriousness to mitigate potential risks.Taking lessons from the recent disaster in Nepal, the Minister said the government is further strengthening the monitoring mechanism for glacier lakes, rivers and other vulnerable areas across the state.He said special emphasis is being laid on the scientific survey and regular monitoring of vulnerable glacier lakes, along with the installation of advanced early warning systems. Wherever required, additional equipment and technical resources will be deployed to ensure that timely alerts about any potential threat reach the administration and the public.Kaushik said that the safety of human lives is the government's foremost priority. All necessary measures will be taken to minimise potential loss of life through pre-disaster preparedness, timely warnings, capacity building at the local level and better coordination among departments.He added that during the monsoon season, all concerned departments and officials have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure prompt action in the event of any emergency.This comes as the death toll in Nepal reaches 389, with 977 people reported to remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday.Of the 977 people reported missing, 517 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens living abroad who had come to Nepal to visit.Earlier on Thursday, due to the severe flash floods in neighbouring Nepal and the continued rainfall, the administration in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region has also been put on high alert.The Champawat district administration is closely monitoring the water level of the Kali-Sharda River, which flows through the Banbasa and Tanakpur areas, according to the Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar.