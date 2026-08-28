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Nepal disaster: Two from Assam's Karbi Anglong missing

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Two persons from Assam's Karbi Anglong district have gone missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, officials said on Friday.

Three youths had travelled to the neighbouring country in search of employment when the disaster struck. 

Two of them have been missing since then, while the third is safe, an official of the district administration said.

The trio was employed by a company and was working at a site near the Trishul River.

The missing persons have been identified as Rituparna Brahma and Montri Basumatary, while the survivor is Someswar Narzary. All three hail from the Langhing area of the district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said efforts were underway to ensure the safety and return of people from the state stranded in Nepal.

The state government has set up a flood-related emergency help desk at Assam House in New Delhi.

The helpline numbers are 011-23010299/98 and 28877111 for emergency assistance, while 9101089151 (Anuran Medhi) and 892057057 (Vinod Kalita) are also available for assistance. -- PTI

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