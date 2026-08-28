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Narrow escape for 41 Alliance Air passengers in Chhattisgarh

Fri, 28 August 2026
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18:45
Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst during landing at airport./ANI Photo
Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst during landing at airport./ANI Photo
A Bilaspur-bound flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport in Bilaspur in north Chhattisgarh on Friday, but all 41 people on board were safely evacuated, officials said.

The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, an official said.

The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed, he said.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building following the incident, he said.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur, he said.

Further details about the incident are awaited, he added.

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