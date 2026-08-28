Nagendra resigned to avoid embarrassment to Cong: DKS

23:32

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said Minister B Nagendra had expressed his intention to resign in the interest of the Congress party and to avoid embarrassment to the government.



He insisted that Nagendra was in no way connected to the alleged scam in the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.



"He has expressed his intention to resign. I will bring this to the notice of our high command tonight. After that, I will take a decision in the morning," Shivakumar told reporters after meeting Nagendra at his home office 'Krishna'.



Shivakumar said Nagendra met him after addressing the media and handed over his resignation, but added that he would consult the party high command before taking a final decision.



"During the meeting, he expressed his intention to resign in the interest of the party, saying that there should be no embarrassment to the party or to me," he said.



The Chief Minister said Nagendra was deeply hurt by the allegations and maintained that he was innocent.



"I know the entire case. We have studied it. He is in no way connected [to it]. My advocates have briefed me. My investigation team has also just taken note of it. He has done nothing wrong," Shivakumar said. -- PTI