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Modi condoles death of Norway's King Harald V

Fri, 28 August 2026
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17:28
PM Narendra Modi with Norway's King Harald V/File image
PM Narendra Modi with Norway's King Harald V/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Norway's King Harald V and said he was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation.

King Harald V, who was Europe's oldest monarch, has died. He was 89.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway. I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," Modi said in a post on X.

King Harald V went into exile in the United States as a child during the Nazi occupation of his homeland. 

The popular king modernised the royal house but refused to follow in the footsteps of other ageing monarchs who have abdicated in recent times. His son has automatically become King Haakon VIII. -- PTI

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