Keralam: Man arrested for sexually harassing minor girl during Onam event

18:21

A man was arrested for "sexually harassing" a minor girl during an Onam celebration in Kozhikode, the police said on Friday.



The arrested person was identified as Muhammed Rafi, a native of Pallikkara in Payyoli.



According to the police, the eighth-standard student was watching a tug-of-war competition at an Onam celebration in Payyoli on August 25 when the accused "behaved inappropriately" towards her more than once.



Following the incident, the girl's family lodged a complaint with the police.



After a preliminary investigation, police registered a case against Rafi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested him.



He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police said. -- PTI