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Jio Platforms gets Sebi nod to launch IPO

Fri, 28 August 2026
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Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services division of Reliance Industries, has received Sebi approval to float an initial public offering that could raise around USD 4 billion (approximately Rs 37,700 crore), making it potentially the largest public issue in the country.

Jio Platforms had filed its draft papers with the markets regulator in June for the proposed public issue.

According to an update with the market regulator, Jio Platforms obtained Sebi's final observations on August 28.

Sebi's observation is a key step in the initial public offering (IPO) process, after which a company can proceed with further preparations for the public issue, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. -- PTI

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