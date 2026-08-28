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Individuals who don't want peace must be identified: Manipur CM

Fri, 28 August 2026
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17:57
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh (third from left)/ANI Photo
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh (third from left)/ANI Photo
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday said individuals in the state who did not want peace needed to be identified.

Singh made the remarks at a guest lecture titled 'On Manipur Situation: Prevailing Trust Deficit and the Path Towards Trust-Building', organised by the Assam Rifles.

The CM said before the outbreak of violence in May 2023, he regularly travelled to the hill areas and witnessed an atmosphere of peace, harmony and cooperation among communities.

The violence, however, fundamentally changed the situation in the state, he said.

On the prevailing trust deficit, Singh said it could not be overcome merely through discussions or rhetoric but required sustained interaction, dialogue and understanding among communities.

Stating that restoration of peace is the foremost priority, Singh said the government would not compromise on this objective and that justice would be delivered to the victims. -- PTI

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