Indian tourists make harrowing journeys home from Nepal

15:44

A woman salvages a piggy bank from the ruins of her house

The worsening flood situation in Nepal has begun affecting tourism and road connectivity, with several Indian tourists travelling to Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan and Nepalgunj abandoning their trips and returning to India through the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.



Tourists returning through the Sonauli border said they encountered severe flooding at several places in Nepal and felt that continuing their journeys was unsafe.



Chandan Kumar, a resident of Raxaul in Bihar, said he was travelling by motorcycle to Nepalgunj when he encountered waterlogged roads at several places.



As the road ahead appeared unsafe, he decided to cancel the trip and return to India, Kumar said.



Madhur, a resident of Kerala who was travelling to Pokhara with his family, said they cancelled their holiday plans after witnessing the flood situation on the way.



The family heaved a sigh of relief after safely returning to India.



Meena Satpal from Mumbai was travelling to Kathmandu with her family when they were stopped near Narayanghat and had to wait on the road for a considerable time.



After learning about the worsening flood situation and the condition of roads, the family decided to cancel the trip and return, she said.



Similarly, Rajneesh from Gorakhpur, who was planning to travel from Chitwan to Kathmandu, returned after learning about the deteriorating flood situation.



Several tourists said they remained stranded on roads for hours and decided to end their trips after receiving anxious calls from family members concerned about their safety.



Those returning said they felt relieved after reaching the Sonauli border safely.



The floods have heightened concerns among Indian tourists travelling to Nepal and are also affecting tourism activity in the neighbouring country. -- PTI