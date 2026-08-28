India sends third tranche of relief supplies to Nepal

20:31

India on Friday dispatched a third tranche of 10 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-ravaged Nepal, alongside an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics, as well as a reconnaissance crew to assess tunnel rescue operations.



New Delhi on Wednesday had dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials to the neighbouring country while another consignment of 37.5 tonne of relief supplies was sent on Thursday.



"A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.



"An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics & Recce team for Tunnel rescue operations is also on-board. India continues to support Nepal's ongoing relief and rescue efforts," he said on social media.



Nepal has been reeling under impact of devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet region that killed at least 547 and left a trail of destructions. -- PTI