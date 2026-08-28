Focus On Critical Minerals During PM's Uzbekistan Visit

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-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the imbalance in India-Russia bilateral trade, as well as deepening trade relations, at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on August 31 and September 1.The ministry of external affairs confirmed on Thursday that the Modi-Putin meeting will take place in Bishkek; additionally, Modi will hold meetings with other leaders, and is also likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.At the SCO Summit in Bishkek, the PM will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity in his address. The summit marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO of which India has been a full member since 2017.The discussions between Modi and Putin will build on the 27th session of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation, held in Moscow earlier this week between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, officials said.At his meeting with Manturov, Jaishankar noted that the increase in India-Russia bilateral trade from $13 billion in 2021 to $60 billion in 2025 has widened the trade imbalance, which grew from $6.6 billion to over $50 billion in Russia's favour.'Addressing this imbalance is today one of our foremost priorities,' Jaishankar said. Progress on market access, removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, strengthening payment mechanisms and stronger business-to-business engagement would be critical to addressing the imbalance and achieving the shared objective of $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, the EAM said.At his meeting with Jaishankar, Putin had expressed Russia's willingness to increase its fertiliser exports to India amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.Before reaching Bishkek, Modi will visit Uzbekistan capital Tashkent on August 29-30. India and Uzbekistan are keen to increase their bilateral trade, which is currently at an underwhelming $1.32 billion. India is among top 10 trade partners of Uzbekistan. The two sides will discuss issues related to trade access, tariffs and could sign an agreement on cooperation in critical minerals.During their discussions in Tashkent, Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev would review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, and education.