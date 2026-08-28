Flood threat looms over Bihar as several rivers swell after Nepal flash flood

17:12

The overflowing Ganga at LCT ghat in Patna

Parts of Bihar faced the threat of floods as water levels in the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and Burhi Gandak rivers showed a rising trend following the devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.



The Nepal floods were triggered after an ice-rock landslide blocked a river near the country's border with China. The floods have affected several districts and left at least 826 people missing, according to Nepal's disaster management authorities.



This has led to both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar administrations stepping up monitoring of their river systems downstream of the rivers of the Himalayan nation.



"The water levels of several rivers, including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and Burhi Gandak, have been rising following continuous rainfall in their catchment areas in Nepal.



"The rivers have touched or crossed the danger level at several places in the bordering districts," a senior official of the Water Resources Department said. -- PTI