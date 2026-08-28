Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

DKS's minister Nagendra quits in 25 days over scam

Fri, 28 August 2026
Share:
19:22
Karnataka planning and statistics minister B Nagendra./ANI Photo
Karnataka planning and statistics minister B Nagendra./ANI Photo
Karnataka planning and statistics minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state cabinet, within 25 days of assuming office, over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam.

His announcement came shortly after he said he would meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and reveal his decision in a press conference.

"Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the minister," an emotional Nagendra told reporters. He said he had tendered his resignation to Shivakumar.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-Secular have been protesting his reinduction in the cabinet, two years after he quit over the same issue.

They have been alleging his involvement in the Karnataka State Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam worth Rs 89 crore.

"Manuwadis (apparently referring to the BJP) targeted me as they didn't want a tribal person in the country to grow," Nagendra alleged.

He said he was also prepared to resign as an MLA and go to the "people's court". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Narrow escape for 41 Alliance Air passengers in Chh'garh
LIVE! Narrow escape for 41 Alliance Air passengers in Chh'garh

320 Indians missing in Nepal floods, 400 stranded
320 Indians missing in Nepal floods, 400 stranded

India's Ministry of External Affairs reported that 320 Indians are missing and 400 are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. India is actively involved in rescue efforts, sending...

Nepal faces secondary flash flood as debris creates dam
Nepal faces secondary flash flood as debris creates dam

A senior cryosphere specialist has warned of a potential secondary flash flood in Nepal due to debris from an ice-rock avalanche accumulating at a river confluence, creating a temporary dam that is collecting water.

Jio Platforms gets Sebi nod to launch India's biggest IPO
Jio Platforms gets Sebi nod to launch India's biggest IPO

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, has secured Sebi's final observation to launch an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately USD 4 billion (Rs 37,700 crore), potentially making it the...

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'There needs to be a monitoring of glaciers in high altitude areas and one needs to check regularly how geological changes are taking place.''We can mitigate that by regular monitoring but unfortunately, hardly any monitoring is...