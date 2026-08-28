Death toll in Nepal flash floods rises to 538

16:10

Men paste photographs of victims for identification. Sabrina Dangol/Reuters

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 538 on Friday with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continue with caution following the threat of fresh flooding due to an increase in the water level of a lake formed by avalanches on the border with Tibet.



In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.



According to the police, 134 dead bodies were recovered from Nawalparasi East, 221 from Chitwan, 46 from Gorkha and 37 from Nuwakot.



Similarly, 33 bodies were recovered from Dhading, 28 from Tanu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.



Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Friday said the rise in the water level at the site where a devastating flash flood occurred earlier this week raised the risk of another flood in the area.



The warning comes after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and leaving thousands missing. -- PTI