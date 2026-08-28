Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Death toll from Nepal-Tibet flash flood climbs to 469

Fri, 28 August 2026
Share:
09:12
image
The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday, with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued for the third day following the disaster.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts of the Himalayan nation.

According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.

Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.

So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the statement said.

An ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russia threatens to attack Britain if...
LIVE! Russia threatens to attack Britain if...

Nepal flash floods: Toll rises to 469, search ops continue
Nepal flash floods: Toll rises to 469, search ops continue

Flash floods in central Nepal have resulted in a death toll of 469, with search and rescue operations ongoing for the third day. Bodies have been recovered from eight districts, and over 1,500 people have been rescued. The disaster was...

Praggnanandhaa Scripts History With Grand Chess Tour Crown
Praggnanandhaa Scripts History With Grand Chess Tour Crown

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu made history by winning his maiden Grand Chess Tour Finals title in St.Louis, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. He staged a remarkable comeback against Fabiano Caruana, securing...

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'There needs to be a monitoring of glaciers in high altitude areas and one needs to check regularly how geological changes are taking place.''We can mitigate that by regular monitoring but unfortunately, hardly any monitoring is...

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal
The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

Whether it's a five-star banquet hall, a school lunch supplier, a blood bank, or a Bollywood actors' surrogate advertisements, Tukaram Mundhe seems to have an opinion, a bye-law, and very possibly an inspection team on standby.