ChatGPT To Show Ads To Free, Go Users In India

10:21

OpenAI's ChatGPT started showing advertisements to its ChatGPT Go and Free users in India from Thursday, the company said.



Though these advertisements will not affect responses, users may see an ad below a ChatGPT response 'when there is a relevant sponsored product or service'.



'They will always be clearly labelled as sponsored and visually separate from ChatGPT's answer, and not influence the answers Chat­GPT provides,' the firm said.



OpenAI will also show relevant advertisements to Go users, who pay a monthly subscription fee of Rs 399 to get higher query, message and image generation limits for every 24 hours.



Advertisers on ChatGPT will, however, not receive any 'access to users' chats, chat history, memories, or personal details', the firm said.



-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard