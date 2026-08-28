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Came to hear their experiences: Jaishankar meets Indians rescued from Nepal

Fri, 28 August 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with a group of 21 Indian pilgrims who returned safely from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after being caught in the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

Expressing deep relief, the EAM highlighted that while 85 Indians have been rescued so far, the government remains focused on establishing contact with over 315 Indian nationals who are still uncontactable in the flood-affected regions.

The group of 21 pilgrims, who arrived in the national capital via Kathmandu, were rescued by Nepal's Army from what the EAM described as a "very difficult place."

"I just received a group of Indians who had gone on pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. They had been rescued after the floods. So, they were brought back to Kathmandu. They were rescued by Nepali Army. Then our Embassy arranged for them to come back," he said.

"I just came to meet them, share our great relief that they are safe and sound, and learn from them about their experiences," Jaishankar said. He noted that the pilgrims expressed immense gratitude to the Nepal Army for their life-saving efforts. Following their rescue, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu facilitated their travel back to India. -- ANI

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