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British couple with Kolkata roots missing after Nepal floods

Fri, 28 August 2026
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On a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, a British couple with Kolkata roots have been missing for the past four days following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, leaving their family here anxiously awaiting news of their whereabouts.

Anal Kar (56) and his wife Sanjukta Kar (50) reached Kathmandu from New Delhi on August 18 and were last traced to Timure, near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Left desperate for any word about them, the couple's children -- Aratrika Kar and her brother Sankhadeep -- have set off for Kolkata to be with their maternal grandfather in Garia, the eastern fringes of Kolkata.

"We will stay at my dadu's in Garia and plan accordingly. We may travel to Nepal," she said.

The 24-year-old doctor working at a hospital in Wales told PTI over the phone that she had spoken to her parents last Tuesday, a day before an ice-rock landslide blocked a river in the Himalayan nation and triggered the flash flood.

But that mother-daughter conversation was cut short.

"I have been trying to get in touch with them, but could not get through to them. I spoke to her (mother) on Tuesday, but the call got disconnected, after which she texted me," Aratrika said. -- PTI

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