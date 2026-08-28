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Bangladeshi woman detained in Bikaner, security agencies to question her

Fri, 28 August 2026
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The police detained a Bangladeshi woman in Bikaner following information received from the crime investigation department, an official said on Friday. 

The woman, Nila (27), a resident of Saldanga, Bangladesh, had been staying in the Ashok Nagar area of Bikaner for the past two days, police said. 

During preliminary questioning, Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station SHO Devendra Singh said the woman told police she had entered India around seven to eight months ago. She had also reportedly stayed in Gujarat and West Bengal before arriving in Bikaner. 

After confirming her Bangladeshi nationality, Singh said she was taken to a Sakhi Centre. Various security and investigating agencies will jointly question the woman to learn more about her entry into India, her stay in Bikaner and other activities, the official said.  

Police said the investigation is underway. -- PTI

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