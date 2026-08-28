Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%''to release on Star Plus, JioHotstar on Sep 19

Fri, 28 August 2026
Share:
21:17
image
Actor Anil Kapoor is set to host a new game reality show India Ke Top 1%, which will release on Star Plus and JioHotstar on September 19.

After winning over audiences across the globe in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the USA, the internationally acclaimed format The 1% Club is debuting in India as India Ke Top 1%. 

It is built around logic and observation, according to a press release.

"I recently completed a couple of mock shoots for India Ke Top 1%, and I can already say that it is one of the most exciting projects I have taken up in recent times," Kapoor said in a statement.

"Interacting with 100 participants and discovering their unique stories brings an incredible energy to the set," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif Ali Khan attack accused seeks to plead guilty
LIVE! Saif Ali Khan attack accused seeks to plead guilty

Nepal floods: Bihar on high alert as Ganga, Gandak, Kosi swell
Nepal floods: Bihar on high alert as Ganga, Gandak, Kosi swell

Parts of Bihar are facing a potential deluge as major rivers like the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, and Burhi Gandak show rising water levels. This surge is attributed to devastating flash floods and continuous rainfall in neighbouring Nepal,...

Nepal flash floods toll rises to 579; morgues run out of space
Nepal flash floods toll rises to 579; morgues run out of space

Nepal is grappling with a deepening flood crisis as the death toll from devastating flash floods in Rasuwa and surrounding districts has tragically risen to 538, with authorities now warning of a fresh flood threat and initiating...

DKS's minister Nagendra quits again amid Valmiki scam heat
DKS's minister Nagendra quits again amid Valmiki scam heat

For the second time in two years, Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigned from the state Cabinet on Friday amid the Opposition heat over his alleged involvement in the Rs 89 crore Valmiki Corporation scam.

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal
The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

Whether it's a five-star banquet hall, a school lunch supplier, a blood bank, or a Bollywood actors' surrogate advertisements, Tukaram Mundhe seems to have an opinion, a bye-law, and very possibly an inspection team on standby.