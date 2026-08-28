Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%''to release on Star Plus, JioHotstar on Sep 19

21:17





It is built around logic and observation, according to a press release.



"I recently completed a couple of mock shoots for India Ke Top 1%, and I can already say that it is one of the most exciting projects I have taken up in recent times," Kapoor said in a statement.



"Interacting with 100 participants and discovering their unique stories brings an incredible energy to the set," he added. -- PTI

Actor Anil Kapoor is set to host a new game reality showwhich will release on Star Plus and JioHotstar on September 19.After winning over audiences across the globe in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the USA, the internationally acclaimed formatis debuting in India as