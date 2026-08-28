Amid row over her daughter remarks, T'gana minister Surekha ties rakhi to CM

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Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha./ANI Photo





Surekha had replied that the comments made by her daughter were her personal comments and that she should not be linked to it.



Several Congress MLAs sought action against Surekha saying she should have condemned her daughter's remarks. -- PTI

Amid a controversy over her daughter's cricitism of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and some Congress leaders, state forest minister Konda Surekha on Friday tied a 'rakhi' to the CM.Surekha, along with minister for Panchayat Raj and rural development Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, tied rakhi to Revanth Reddy at his residence.Later speaking to reporters, Surekha said the chief minister had the blessings of women and wished him more strength to lead the state on the path of progress.She also wished that women would continue to have Revanth Reddy's support and blessings.Asked about the row, Surekha said that she does not want to make political comments as the occasion was Rakhi festival.The disciplinary committee of state Congress had issued a notice to Surekha over her daughter's criticism against the CM and other leaders.