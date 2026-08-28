Aerial rescues only option in search for Nepal missing

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People look at pictures of missing people following flash floods. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Rescue operations are being carried out at a rapid pace using helicopters as emergency responders work to evacuate flood-affected populations to safe locations. At the same time, specialised rescue team members are being deployed via helicopter directly into isolated, flood-affected areas.



Adding to the high human cost of the disaster, harrowing personal stories of loss are emerging from the hardest-hit areas. In the wake of the devastating floods striking Rasuwa, Rani Gupta, a resident of Rasuwa Biravati currently living in Trishuli, lost five members of her family, including her mother, three sisters, and a 5-year-old child.



While all roads leading to Rasuwa remain closed, Rani Gupta managed to save her own life but tragically lost all her family members. According to her account, her mother's house was located right next to the bridge in Rasuwa that was completely washed away in the floods.



The tragedy unfolded in real time over the phone, as she was actively talking to her mother on the telephone when the flood struck, leading to a sudden and horrifying loss of contact. Overcome with grief, Rani Gupta is currently worried and crying profusely as the catastrophe grips the region.



Amid the ongoing rescue efforts on the ground, anxious residents are crowding around distribution and information points, carefully checking lists of rescued and missing persons in a desperate bid to find information about their relatives. Sharing the anguish of the community, Rani Gupta told ANI, "My brother-in-law is missing. We searched for him but could not find him."



Another local whose brother remains unaccounted for made an emotional plea to authorities for urgent intervention. Expressing deep concern, he told ANI, saying, "We need to get my brother out somehow. He has been missing for three days. What should we do? His name isn't on this list. There is hope. I request that the government please save my brother." -- ANI