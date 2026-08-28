About Rs 53 lakh cr transferred to govt beneficiaries through DBT in 12 yrs

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A whopping Rs 53 lakh crore has been transferred to crores of beneficiaries of various government schemes through the Direct Benefit Transfer, mostly to Jan Dhan account holders, in the last 12 years.



The government of India's innovative citizen engagement platform, MyGov India, also said on Friday that nearly 33 crore women hold Jan Dhan accounts, representing 56 percent of all Jan Dhan account holders.



This wider access to formal banking is helping more women participate in the financial system, strengthening household and community-level financial inclusion.



On Friday, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) completed 12 years of its existence.



"Through Direct Benefit Transfer, Rs 53 lakh crore has been transferred to beneficiaries, including Jan Dhan account holders. By enabling money to move directly to beneficiaries, the DBT has helped reduce intermediaries and make welfare delivery more transparent and efficient across India," MyGov India said.



Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of his very first programmes on August 28, 2014, the PMJDY, which is the world's largest financial inclusion initiative, has witnessed a transformation in India's financial landscape, and the scheme has become a torchbearer for financial inclusion worldwide. -- PTI