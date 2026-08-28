8 Mansarovar pilgrims stranded in Tibet after flash floods safe

16:46

Eight Sikkim residents, who were on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, were stranded in Tibet after a flash flood hit the region two days ago, the state disaster management authority said on Friday.



They have been contacted and found safe, it said.



The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said, "The eight pilgrims crossed the Nepal-China border on August 25 and were in Saga County on the Tibet side when a glacial lake outburst flood/flash flood struck the region on August 26, disrupting their movement."



Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to all eight pilgrims over the phone on Thursday to inquire about their safety and well-being, the SSDMA said.



The pilgrims were reported safe at Saga County, even as movement in the region remained affected by the disaster, it said.



"The eight people from East Sikkim have been contacted and found to be safe," the SSDMA said, adding that the state government has constituted a task force to coordinate, monitor and facilitate assistance to Sikkim residents affected or stranded by the flash floods.



The task force is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and maintaining contact with affected residents and their families, the statement said. -- PTI