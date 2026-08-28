Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

21 rescued flood survivors from Tamil Nadu reach Kathmandu

Fri, 28 August 2026
Share:
12:21
People rescued and airlifted from flood-affected areas arrive at Maithali Barrack
People rescued and airlifted from flood-affected areas arrive at Maithali Barrack
Twenty-one Tamil Nadu residents rescued from flood-affected areas have reached Kathmandu, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, enquired about their well-being before their upcoming return to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The crisis stems from a catastrophic flash flood that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment, and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems and leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Nepal is currently grappling with the aftermath of the major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning.

According to Nepal Police, the overall death toll due to the disaster has risen to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued. The Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West, and 12 in Rasuwa. Authorities have successfully rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot, and three from Dhading. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nepal morgues overwhelmed with bodies
LIVE! Nepal morgues overwhelmed with bodies

Nepal floods: 'She was coming for Raksha Bandhan, but...'
Nepal floods: 'She was coming for Raksha Bandhan, but...'

An NRI couple from Vadodara, Kinnari and Mihir Patel, who travelled to Nepal from New Zealand, have gone missing after devastating flash floods hit the region, prompting their family to appeal to the government for swift rescue action.

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'There needs to be a monitoring of glaciers in high altitude areas and one needs to check regularly how geological changes are taking place.''We can mitigate that by regular monitoring but unfortunately, hardly any monitoring is...

Bank account used in cyber fraud, Thane woman kills self
Bank account used in cyber fraud, Thane woman kills self

A 38-year-old woman in Thane district committed suicide after discovering her bank account was allegedly used in multiple cyber fraud cases across several Indian states, leading to immense anxiety and police questioning notices.

School cook who molested 22 girls was jailed under POCSO
School cook who molested 22 girls was jailed under POCSO

A cook at a government ashram school in Thane district, Ganpat Gavli, arrested for allegedly molesting 22 minor female students, was a habitual offender who had previously been jailed under the POCSO Act and reinstated, an official...