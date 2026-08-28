21 rescued flood survivors from Tamil Nadu reach Kathmandu

12:21

People rescued and airlifted from flood-affected areas arrive at Maithali Barrack

Twenty-one Tamil Nadu residents rescued from flood-affected areas have reached Kathmandu, and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, enquired about their well-being before their upcoming return to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.



The crisis stems from a catastrophic flash flood that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment, and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems and leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Nepal is currently grappling with the aftermath of the major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning.



According to Nepal Police, the overall death toll due to the disaster has risen to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued. The Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West, and 12 in Rasuwa. Authorities have successfully rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot, and three from Dhading. -- ANI