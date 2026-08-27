Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Yash-starrer 'Toxic' mints Rs 108 cr net on day one in India

Thu, 27 August 2026
Share:
20:38
Yash in 'Toxic'.
Yash in 'Toxic'.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the much-awaited pan-India movie starring KGF actor Yash, has opened to a strong response at the box office, collecting Rs 108 crore net in India on its first day across all languages except English, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the Kannada action drama, which was reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore, was released in theatres across the country on Wednesday with dubs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.

In a statement, the makers said the film recorded a significant opening in the Hindi market, where it collected Rs 55.4 crore net, surpassing the Rs 53.95 crore opening day collection of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

The details of the movie's overseas collection is still awaited.

The film features Yash in the dual roles of Raya and Ticket and presents the actor in a new avatar. 

His screen presence, action sequences and larger-than-life portrayal have emerged among the highlights of the film, according to the makers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 11 from Gujarat missing in flood-hit Nepal
LIVE! 11 from Gujarat missing in flood-hit Nepal

Over 100 Maha tourists stranded in flood-affected Nepal
Over 100 Maha tourists stranded in flood-affected Nepal

State officials report that at least 114 tourists from Maharashtra are estimated to be stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with 53 confirmed safe. The Maharashtra government has initiated coordination efforts with tour agencies and central...

Four Nagas killed in Manipur ambush; shutdown called
Four Nagas killed in Manipur ambush; shutdown called

At least four members of the Naga community were killed and one was injured when armed militants ambushed their vehicle in a forested region of Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said.

Nepal floods: MEA sets up round-the-clock control room
Nepal floods: MEA sets up round-the-clock control room

In view of the flood situation in Nepal, the ninistry of external affairs has set up a round-the-clock control room here to assist people.

Nepal floods: Homes swept away, bridges vanish, villages buried
Nepal floods: Homes swept away, bridges vanish, villages buried

Images emerging from Nepal show the extent of destruction caused by the massive flash flood that swept through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors, with houses, roads and bridges destroyed and large areas covered with mud, rocks...