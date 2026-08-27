Yash-starrer 'Toxic' mints Rs 108 cr net on day one in India

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Yash in 'Toxic'.





His screen presence, action sequences and larger-than-life portrayal have emerged among the highlights of the film, according to the makers. -- PTI

, the much-awaited pan-India movie starringactor Yash, has opened to a strong response at the box office, collecting Rs 108 crore net in India on its first day across all languages except English, the makers said on Thursday.Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the Kannada action drama, which was reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore, was released in theatres across the country on Wednesday with dubs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.In a statement, the makers said the film recorded a significant opening in the Hindi market, where it collected Rs 55.4 crore net, surpassing the Rs 53.95 crore opening day collection of Yash'sThe details of the movie's overseas collection is still awaited.The film features Yash in the dual roles of Raya and Ticket and presents the actor in a new avatar.