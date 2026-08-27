World Bank pledges NRs 25bn aid to flood-hit Nepal

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The World Bank on Wednesday offered Nepalese Rs. 25 billion in emergency financial assistance to flood-hit Nepal for the rescue, relief and reconstruction of affected areas, according to the Ministry of Finance.



Soon after news of the flood spread, the World Bank's Country Director for Nepal, David Sislen, informed Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle that up to NRs. 25 billion could be mobilised from various sources as emergency assistance.



India and China have offered relief supplies to support Nepal's response to the flood-affected areas.



India has immediately provided Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to the Nepal government. Similarly, China also pledged immediate financial assistance to Nepal, the ministry sources said. -- PTI