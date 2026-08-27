Woman lures man home, throws chilli powder in eyes, hacks him to death

09:52

A 26-year-old man, who was recently granted bail in a robbery case, was allegedly hacked to death by a woman at her residence in Sivakasi after she accused him of repeatedly harassing and sexually troubling her, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Thanga Muneeswaran, a resident of Kaliamman Temple Old Street in Sivakasi.



According to police, Marudhai, a resident of Vijayalakshmi Colony in Sivakasi, had lodged a complaint in May alleging that a six-member gang had trespassed into her house while she was with her friends, including Eswari and Thilagam from Anuppankulam village.



The gang allegedly threatened them with weapons, attacked Eswari on the head with a knife and robbed gold earrings, silver anklets, mobile phones and Rs 7,000 in cash, collectively valued at around Rs 60,000.



Based on the complaint, Sivakasi East Police registered a case and arrested Thanga Muneeswaran and five of his associates. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.



Thanga Muneeswaran was released on bail four days ago and had been appearing at the Sivakasi East Police Station daily to sign as part of his bail conditions. -- ANI