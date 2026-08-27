Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

UP: Cleric arrested in Bareilly over 'objectionable' remarks on Hindu deities

Thu, 27 August 2026
Share:
23:57
image
An Islamic cleric was arrested here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday following an FIR against him over "objectionable" remarks on Hindu deities in a video clip circulated on social media, police said.

Accused Maulana Maroof Raza Khan was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Baheri police station, they said.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Singh said Rajat Pandit, a resident of Mangadpur, alleged in his complaint that Khan had posted a video on his Facebook page containing remarks concerning Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

The complainant alleged that the remarks hurt religious sentiments and provided police with a copy of the Facebook page and other related information, Singh said.

After the video was circulated on social media, Khan was arrested and preventive action was initially taken under section 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the officer said.

An FIR has now been registered based on the complaint and an investigation launched, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash
LIVE! Security stepped up in Mumbai's Parel day after clash

Nepal floods: 290 Indians still missing, 200 stranded
Nepal floods: 290 Indians still missing, 200 stranded

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 288 Indian nationals remain missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, including those working on hydropower projects and tourist groups.

Nepal floods: High alert in UP; Gandak, Rapti levels rise
Nepal floods: High alert in UP; Gandak, Rapti levels rise

The administration has sounded a high alert in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, while stepping up the monitoring of the Gandak and other water bodies downstream of rivers in Nepal, following devastating flash floods...

Nepal floods revive Uttarakhand's Rishiganga, Dharali horrors
Nepal floods revive Uttarakhand's Rishiganga, Dharali horrors

The devastating floods in Nepal have brought back memories of two major disasters in Uttarakhand in recent years, the Rishiganga tragedy of February 2021 and the Dharali disaster of August 2025, which caused extensive loss of life and...

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

'This is no longer a single-hazard problem; it is a cascading, multi-hazard problem. A landslide never occurs in isolation. This entire chain is the cascading effect of what looks, at first, like a single disaster.'