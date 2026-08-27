UP: Cleric arrested in Bareilly over 'objectionable' remarks on Hindu deities

23:57

An Islamic cleric was arrested here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday following an FIR against him over "objectionable" remarks on Hindu deities in a video clip circulated on social media, police said.



Accused Maulana Maroof Raza Khan was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Baheri police station, they said.



Baheri Circle Officer Arun Singh said Rajat Pandit, a resident of Mangadpur, alleged in his complaint that Khan had posted a video on his Facebook page containing remarks concerning Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.



The complainant alleged that the remarks hurt religious sentiments and provided police with a copy of the Facebook page and other related information, Singh said.



After the video was circulated on social media, Khan was arrested and preventive action was initially taken under section 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the officer said.



An FIR has now been registered based on the complaint and an investigation launched, he added. -- PTI