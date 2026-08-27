Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Two K'taka teachers suspended over RSS route march

Thu, 27 August 2026
Share:
22:34
File image
File image
Two government school teachers in Yadgir district have been suspended pending departmental inquiry for participating in RSS Patha Sanchalana, with the education department holding that their participation prima facie violated provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

The orders were issued on August 20 by Yadgir deputy director of school education Channabasappa Mudhol against Gururaj Joshi, an assistant teacher at Government Girls' High School in Hunasagi, and Anna Saheb Deshmukh, head teacher of Government Lower Primary School at Kuppi in Surpur taluk.

The proceedings said the teachers' participation in the RSS Patha Sanchalana (route marches) amounted to dereliction of duty and violated rules of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

The order said, "Your participation in the RSS Patha Sanchalana prima facie amounts to dereliction of duty and violation of Rules 3(1), 3(2), 3(3), 5(1) and 7 of the KCS Rules."

According to the proceedings, Joshi was reported to have participated in an RSS Patha Sanchalana held at Talikoti in Vijayapura district on October 12, 2025, with a photograph of his participation appearing in 'Vijaya Karnataka'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Two K'taka teachers suspended over RSS route march
LIVE! Two K'taka teachers suspended over RSS route march

Over 100 Maha tourists stranded in flood-affected Nepal
Over 100 Maha tourists stranded in flood-affected Nepal

State officials report that at least 114 tourists from Maharashtra are estimated to be stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with 53 confirmed safe. The Maharashtra government has initiated coordination efforts with tour agencies and central...

Four Nagas killed in Manipur ambush; shutdown called
Four Nagas killed in Manipur ambush; shutdown called

At least four members of the Naga community were killed and one was injured when armed militants ambushed their vehicle in a forested region of Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said.

Nepal floods: MEA sets up round-the-clock control room
Nepal floods: MEA sets up round-the-clock control room

In view of the flood situation in Nepal, the ninistry of external affairs has set up a round-the-clock control room here to assist people.

Nepal floods: Homes swept away, bridges vanish, villages buried
Nepal floods: Homes swept away, bridges vanish, villages buried

Images emerging from Nepal show the extent of destruction caused by the massive flash flood that swept through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors, with houses, roads and bridges destroyed and large areas covered with mud, rocks...