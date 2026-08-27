Two K'taka teachers suspended over RSS route march

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Two government school teachers in Yadgir district have been suspended pending departmental inquiry for participating in RSS Patha Sanchalana, with the education department holding that their participation prima facie violated provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.



The orders were issued on August 20 by Yadgir deputy director of school education Channabasappa Mudhol against Gururaj Joshi, an assistant teacher at Government Girls' High School in Hunasagi, and Anna Saheb Deshmukh, head teacher of Government Lower Primary School at Kuppi in Surpur taluk.



The proceedings said the teachers' participation in the RSS Patha Sanchalana (route marches) amounted to dereliction of duty and violated rules of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.



The order said, "Your participation in the RSS Patha Sanchalana prima facie amounts to dereliction of duty and violation of Rules 3(1), 3(2), 3(3), 5(1) and 7 of the KCS Rules."



According to the proceedings, Joshi was reported to have participated in an RSS Patha Sanchalana held at Talikoti in Vijayapura district on October 12, 2025, with a photograph of his participation appearing in 'Vijaya Karnataka'. -- PTI