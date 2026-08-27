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Thousands of families have lost their homes: Nepal

Thu, 27 August 2026
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The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 177, as authorities in Nepal on Thursday race against time to find hundreds of missing people, including 300 Indian tourists, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

The flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

Nepal Police on Thursday said that the death toll rose to 177 in the flash floods on the Bhotekoshi River after 12 more bodies were recovered.

In Rasuwa, two persons were killed, in Nuakot 12, in Dhading 27, in Chitawan 69, in Gorkha 20, in Tanhu nine, in Nawalparasi East 32 and in Nawalparasi West six, taking the total toll to 165.

Chitwan, a tourism hotspot known for its jungle safaris, is one of several municipalities that have been placed on high alert as floodwaters rise.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Thursday said, nearly 300 Indian tourists are among thousands who are reportedly missing in the flash floods.

Khanal also confirmed that more than 160 people have died and thousands remain untraced after the tragedy in the Rasuwa region.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," Khanal said. -- PTI

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