Thanjavur woman's saves up to go to Kailash but goes missing in floods

14:29

Thousands of families have lost their homes in the flash floods

For Ilavarasi from Thanjavur, embarking on a 'Kailash yatra', was a long-time ambition and her dream came true this year, but the woman has now gone incommunicado following the devastating floods in Nepal.



Her distraught son, Murali, told PTI Videos that his mother saved up on her pension to take care of the travel expenses and that she did not take a "penny from me."



Ilavarasi is among those from Tamil Nadu who have been missing or stranded in Nepal following the natural disaster that struck the Himalayan country on Wednesday.



"She was very curious about Kailash yatra. She contacted me yesterday before she left the hotel and said she was fine and started the trip. Unfortunately, we came to know the bus (she was travelling in) was missing," he said in an apparent reference to the flash floods.



The family has received no other information and officials, including the District Collector, were in touch with them, he said.



"Hopefully we get a good news; we are praying for that. This yatra was a dream come true for her. She saved her pension (to fund the trip) and didn't take a penny from me," Murali said.



He sought more government support.



Raja, whose mother Chitra is also among the missing Indian tourists from Tamil Nadu, said she went on the pilgrimage through a local tour operator.



"We called her after coming to know of the incident and she has not been reachable. Only one of the three buses (that took the group of tourists) was safe and there is no information about the other two. We have contacted the Indian Embassy number (in Nepal) also. Local officials are in touch, but there is no information so far. The Centre and state government should expedite rescue efforts," Raja told PTI Videos.



Over 130 Indians, including many pilgrims on Mansarovar Yatra, went missing and scores of others got stuck in Nepal after flash floods swept through its central districts, unleashing destruction and cutting off affected areas, according to officials in the neighbouring country.



From Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, a total of 106 people had embarked on the Manasarovar Yatra, with the whereabouts of 20 ascertained, the state government said on Thursday. PTI