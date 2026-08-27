Senior citizen couple loses Rs 22 lakh to digital arrest fraud

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Fraudsters extorted Rs 22 lakh from an elderly couple here through so-called digital arrest, harassing and threatening them through video calls for two months, the Bhopal police said on Thursday.



The victims were so scared by the fraudsters' threats that they returned to Bhopal from Andhra Pradesh and mortgaged their jewellery to borrow Rs 22 lakh.



After realising that they had been defrauded, the couple filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell on August 23.



'Digital arrest' is a common form of cyber crime in which fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officials, threaten people through audio or video calls, virtually holding them hostage and pressuring them into transferring money online.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alok Srivastava, speaking to PTI Videos, said that a case was registered at the Kolar police station and investigation has begun.



Narasimha Rao (66), a retired private company employee, told PTI that his wife Suvarna Lakshmi Rao (63) received the first call from the fraudsters on May 19 when they were in their native village in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.



The caller claimed to be an officer from Delhi's Daryaganj police station and said her name had come up in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against industrialist Naresh Goyal. An arrest warrant had been issued against her, he claimed.



The accused also threatened the couple with dire consequences if they spoke about this to anyone. -- PTI