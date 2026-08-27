Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 95.55 against US dollar

18:41

The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by 11 paise at 95.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, on a strong American currency and weak domestic markets.



Forex traders said the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market negated the support from easing crude oil prices.



Brent prices fell below the $90 mark for the first time in several sessions amid continuing discussions between Iran and Oman regarding a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait.



While no final agreement has been reached, the fact that negotiations are continuing has reduced fears of a prolonged disruption to global oil supplies, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.50, then touched an intraday high of 95.40 and a low of 95.56 and finally settled for the day at 95.55 (provisional) against the greenback, lower by 11 paise from its previous close.



On Tuesday, the rupee settled for the day higher by 26 paise at 95.44 against the US dollar. -- PTI