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Rs 10,300 cr block deals in a day lift Aug tally to 14-month high

Thu, 27 August 2026
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With several large block deals worth Rs 10,300 crore on Wednesday, block-window sales in August so far surged to Rs 30,957 crore -- the highest since June 2025.

Earlier in 2026, June recorded Rs 29,981 crore worth block deals, and May saw Rs 27,090 crore. In July, the same stood at Rs 7,006 crore.

Wednesday’s deals spanned scrips such as Avenue Supermarts, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Physics­Wallah, Rubicon Res­earch, Welspun Corp, and Viyash Scientific.

In pharmaceutical formulations maker Rubicon Research, majority shareholder General Atlantic Singapore sold an over 8.4 per cent stake worth Rs 2,300 crore, with HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and Kotak Mahindra MF emerging as the top buyers. The stock rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday.

Welspun Corp saw shares worth Rs 1,433 crore change hands, with promoter entity Welspun Investments and Commercials and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vipul Mathur selling at Rs 2,275.30 apiece. The stock ended the day at Rs 2,306.60, down 1.75 per cent.

In Avenue Supermarts, American Funds Insurance sold 10.4 million shares worth Rs 2,537 crore. Billionbrains Garage Ventures saw a 1.8 per cent stake sale of Rs 2,217 crore.

Lightspeed Opportunity Fund sold a 1.61 per cent stake in PhysicsWallah in a deal worth Rs 549.7 crore, priced at Rs 117.72 a share, with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs being the top buyers.

In Viyash Scientific, nearly 11 per cent stake changed hands in a deal worth Rs 1,258 crore.

-- Mayank Patwardhan, Business Standard

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