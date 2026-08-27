People from more than 30 countries missing in Nepal

14:51

A glacier collapse in Tibet triggered catastrophic flash flooding on Wednesday across a border region of China and Nepal, leaving more than 177 people dead and over 1,300 missing as of Thursday. Many of those unaccounted for were foreign trekkers or pilgrims visiting Kailash Mansarovar.



The number of missing people varied among agencies because of differences in data collection, reporting times and verification, as well as coordination gaps between officials compiling casualty figures and rescue teams operating in the disaster zone.



Nepal Police reported at least 165 deaths and 826 people missing. Local reports, citing the National Emergency Operation Centre, said the missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 army and police personnel, 161 residents of Rasuwa district and one person from neighbouring Nuwakot district.



Nepal's National Tourism Board later said 517 foreigners were missing.



In China, state media reported at least three deaths and 558 people missing in Gyirong County, Tibet. CCTV said 260 of those missing were foreigners. China's Foreign Ministry also said nearly 100 Chinese citizens were missing on the Nepal side of the border.



According to Nepal's tourism board and national authorities, those missing include 65 Americans, 53 Ukrainians, 51 Malaysians, 35 Australians, 33 Britons, 25 Canadians, nine South Koreans, eight Singaporeans, eight Germans, eight Russians, six South Africans, six Latvians, five Japanese, five New Zealanders, four French citizens, three Belgians and three Spaniards.



Two people each from Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Ireland and the Netherlands were also missing. The board reported one missing person each from Belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden.



Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said 53 Ukrainians were considered missing, including 46 tourists with whom Nepalese authorities had lost contact. South Korean officials said nine citizens working on a hydropower project in Nepal were missing, while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over reports that five Japanese nationals remained unaccounted for. -- Agencies