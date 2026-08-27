Over 40 private helicopter flights ferry relief from Kathmandu

16:34

An injured woman is shifted to a hospital in Kathmandu

More than 40 charter flights by private helicopters have taken off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday to carry relief supplies to flood-affected areas of Nepal, including Rasuwa, authorities said.



The flights were coordinated and managed by the Nepal Army, with its 14th battalion stationed at the airport overseeing the transportation of relief materials from a collection centre to private helicopters, the Kantipur newspaper reported.



The flash floods have caused widespread devastation across three districts of Nepal, with the death toll rising to 270 after 93 more bodies were recovered, Nepal Police said on Thursday.



According to an official at the Kathmandu Airport Office, more than 40 private helicopter charter flights had been completed by 2 pm, while over 20 helicopters remained on standby at the airport, Kantipur reported.



The Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs was also preparing to mobilise some of the helicopters stationed at the airport for rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, it said.



Nepal Army helicopters have also been making regular flights to flood-hit areas to rescue civilians and transport relief materials, according to the report. -- PTI