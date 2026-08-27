NRI couple from Odisha missing after Nepal flash floods, say officials

21:40

An NRI couple from Odisha have gone missing in Nepal following devastating flash floods there, and efforts were underway to trace them, officials said on Thursday.



Sandeep Mohapatra and his wife Sidharthi Kumari Sahu, natives of Khurda district and settled in Australia since 2018, have been untraceable since the flash floods hit the Himalayan nation, said Pritish Panda, the nodal officer appointed to assist distressed Odias in Nepal.



"We are trying to establish contact with them. Their mobile phones are switched off," he told PTI.



The couple reached Nepal from Australia on August 22.



Sandeep Mohapatra spoke to his family in Khurda on the evening of August 25 while travelling by bus near the Tibet border, his brother Sworup Mohapatra said.



"We received information about the devastation on August 26, and since then, we have been unable to reach out to my brother and sister-in-law," he said, adding that the couple's son is in Odisha.



Sworup Mohapatra appealed to Odisha and Union governments as well as the Nepalese authorities to trace the couple.



"I pray to God for their safe return," he said.



Authorities here have also received calls from family members of a football team from Bhubaneswar visiting Nepal. The players were later found to be safe.



"The players' families were distressed because their mobile phones were unreachable on Wednesday. Today, we contacted their coach. They are safe," Panda said. -- PTI