No contact with 288 Indians as communication lines totally disrupted: MEA

16:49

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday morning, while around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have sought evacuation.



MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said a large group from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation also remains untraceable in the Himalayan nation, while 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued. Several Indians also remain stranded on the Chinese side, he said.



MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said India has sent two aircraft carrying relief materials to Nepal as part of its assistance following the disaster. He said communication lines in the affected areas have been "totally disrupted".



Providing details of the Indians who remain uncontactable, Jaiswal said, "The first group of 73 people who are working on the Trishuli-1 power project...Our embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to get more details about these people...Then, two separate groups of 37 and 49 nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels. There is a group of 32 Indian nationals from West Bengal who travelled with the help of Samrat Travels in Timure, which is in Rasuwa district. Then, a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states... and then a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala. These are five major groups who comprise, by and large, 288 people that we are talking about."



Indian diplomatic officials are in contact with those stranded in Nepal, the MEA said, as efforts continue to locate and evacuate affected nationals.