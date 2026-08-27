Nepal floods: SDRF on high alert in Uttarakhand's border district

09:22

Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat following severe floods in Nepal on Wednesday. The Tanakpur post of the SDRF has been placed on high alert, and people have been urged to stay away from the banks of the Sharda River, officials said.



According to officials, the Tanakpur post in Champawat district has been put on high alert under the instructions of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.



The SDRF's Tanakpur team is continuously monitoring and patrolling vulnerable riverbank areas, including the Sharda Ghat, the Sharda Barrage, and surrounding localities. The team is keeping a close watch on the river's water level and potential risks while maintaining coordination with the local administration.



Officials said that the SDRF team visited the Sharda Ghat and low-lying areas to alert local residents, travellers and fishermen about the potential rise in the river's water level. People have been urged not to venture near the riverbanks unnecessarily under any circumstances and to adhere to safety guidelines issued by the administration.



They added that the SDRF team is fully prepared round-the-clock with essential life-saving and rescue equipment to initiate immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of any emergency.



The Uttarakhand government has also issued helpline numbers to assist the state's people stranded there. -- PTI