Nepal floods: SDRF intensifies vigil along Sharda River

11:31

Nepal army rescues an injured person

Amid heavy rainfall and severe flooding in neighbouring Nepal, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has intensified its vigil in the border district of Champawat, with the Tanakpur post placed on high alert to deal with any possible rise in the water level of the Sharda River.



The heightened preparedness comes as authorities closely monitor the situation in Nepal and its possible impact on downstream areas along the Sharda River. The SDRF team stationed in Tanakpur has been carrying out continuous monitoring and patrolling in sensitive riverside locations, including Sharda Ghat, Sharda Barrage and adjoining low-lying areas.



The team is keeping a close watch on changes in the river's water level and potential threats to people living or working near the riverbanks, while maintaining coordination with the district administration and other concerned departments.



SDRF personnel have also visited Sharda Ghat and nearby vulnerable areas to sensitise residents, travellers and fishermen about the risks associated with strong currents and a possible rise in the river level.



People have been advised against venturing unnecessarily close to the riverbanks or swollen water channels and have been asked to strictly follow safety instructions issued by the administration.