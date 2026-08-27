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Nepal floods: 1.5L cusecs water released from Gandak barrage in Bihar

Thu, 27 August 2026
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Bihar was put on high alert on Wednesday as floodwaters from Nepal entered the Gandak river and reached the Gandak Barrage, prompting authorities to open all 36 gates to control the surge, officials said.

The barrage is situated at Valmikinagar in West Champaran, the northernmost district of the state that shares a border with Nepal.

Around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water was released from the barrage by 11 pm, the highest discharge recorded there on Wednesday. The water flow is expected to start receding now, they said.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods.

As soon as the news broke, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary convened a meeting with the Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and other top officials to review the situation.

Officials were directed to remain on high alert, take necessary measures, and maintain continuous vigil over the situation.

The highest discharge recorded this year was 2.24 lakh cusecs on July 14, 2026, while 5.625 lakh cusecs was recorded on September 28, 2024.

"The situation is expected to remain normal. Nevertheless, all teams are on alert at the barrage, along the embankments and in the control room," Water Resources Department secretary Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

In a post on X, Choudhary said the loss of lives due to the devastating floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who have passed away in this disaster. I pray to God that all Indian citizens stranded in Nepal remain safe and secure," he said.

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