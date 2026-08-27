Nepal flash floods destroy nine hydropower projects

09:45

The flood and landslides have obstructed various road sections, including a national highway in nine districts, according to a statement issued by Nepal Police.



In some places, the collection of mud and rocks has blocked the road, while in other places transportation has been halted due to possible risks associated with the flood.



A section of the national highway from Nagdhunga in Kathmandu to Mugling has been completely halted for an indefinite period.



This is the main highway connecting Kathmandu with outside districts. Similarly, transport service has been halted on the Mechi Highway of Ilam district, the BP Highway of Kavre, the Kanti Lokpath of Makwanpur, the national highway of Rasuwa, the national highway of Nuwakot, the Prithvi Highway of Dhading, national highway connecting Chitwan and Jajarkot Dolpa road section in Rukum West.



The flash floods have destroyed nine hydropower projects and an equal number of branches of commercial banks. A preliminary report shows 19 motorable bridges and 40 kilometres of highway have been swept away in the flood, with no accounts of the private and public properties so far, the Kathmandu Post report said.



Based on the scale of those unaccounted for, security officials and disaster experts say Wednesday's flood may rank among the deadliest in Nepal's modern history-potentially surpassing every disaster since the 1993 floods in Sarlahi, Rautahat and Makawanpur, which killed 1,400 people and have long stood as the country's benchmark disaster, it added. PTI