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Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 162

Thu, 27 August 2026
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The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 162, leaving many, including security personnel and foreign tourists, missing in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years, police said on Thursday.

The flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

Nepal Police on Thursday said that the death toll rose to 162 in the flash flood on the Bhotekoshi River that wreaked havoc across three districts on Wednesday.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

Much of the settlement, home to hundreds of people, was swept away before the flood surged downstream. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck.

As the scale of the disaster became apparent, Rajendra Dhungana, chief customs officer in Rasuwa and dozens of others fled into the nearby forest. More than 300 vehicles and trucks waiting at the customs checkpoint were washed away.

A preliminary assessment on Thursday suggested that the flash flood was caused by an ice avalanche upstream blocking a river on the Nepal-China border, Disaster Management authorities were quoted as saying by My Republica. -- PTI

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