NEET aspirant sexually assaulted by private tutor in Mumbai; accused held

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He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections pertaining to molestation, sexual assault, along with stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said, adding further investigation was underway. -- PTI

A 33-year-old private tutor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and molesting a 17-year-old Mumbai student preparing for medical entrance examination NEET, a police official said on Thursday.According to the Shahu Nagar police station official, the female student's harassment began in June when the accused approached her while she was studying alone in a classroom of her coaching centre.The teacher allegedly tried to force a romantic relationship, proposed marriage, grabbed the minor's hand, and behaved inappropriately, causing the terrified student to flee the premises, he said.The abuse continued, with the accused making another physical attempt this month while she was at the coaching classes, according to the official.Unable to bear the continuous physical and mental trauma, the minor finally confided in her parents, and the matter was reported to the Shahu Nagar police station.Acting swiftly on the teenager's statement, police registered a case against the tutor and arrested him.