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NDRF: No impact of Nepal floods in UP, Bihar so far

Thu, 27 August 2026
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The NDRF on Thursday said there has been no "adverse" impact of the devastating Nepal flash floods in the border areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till now, but the situation is being continuously monitored in coordination with the two states governments.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela told reporters that a total of 20 teams-- 9 in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh -- are deployed on the ground to launch evacuation, relief and rescue operations in case these areas experience floods and waterlogging.

Out of these, one NDRF team is deployed in Kushinagar district near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 165, leaving many, including more than 300 Indian tourists, missing in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

The flash floods that hit on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

Bundela said, "There has not been any adverse impact of the flash floods in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh till now. We are monitoring the situation in coordination with the two state governments and other agencies".

"The Central Water Commission is continuously monitoring and updating the situation," he said.

He said the first barrage along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran district) on Gandak River is being watched and there has been no impact of the Nepal flash flood till now here.

Bundela said India has sent two plane loads of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cargo, including medicines, to Nepal on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IG said four teams of NDRF rescuers are on standby in Ghaziabad and once Kathmandu requests the Government of India, they will be airlifted from the Hindon IAF station to be deployed in the neighbouring country to undertake rescue operations. PTI

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