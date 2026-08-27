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Modi to embark on visit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic; to attend SCO summit

Thu, 27 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from August 29 to September 1, during which he will undertake a bilateral visit to Tashkent and participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

Modi's visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 is at the invitation of its President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. 

This will be his fourth visit and his second bilateral visit to the Central Asian country, according to MEA secretary (West) Sibi George.

During his upcoming State Visit to the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

The two leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. They will also discuss the way forward in advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

The PM is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

Addressing a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit, MEA Secretary (West) said India and Uzbekistan have maintained "extensive and fruitful engagements" over the years in both bilateral and multilateral formats. -- ANI

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